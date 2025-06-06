Opera Review: THIS HOUSE World Premiere at OSTL

This House, Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ 44th world premiere, proves that sometimes you shouldn’t go home again. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage and her daughter, Ruby Aiyo Gerber, the production examines themes of family, legacy, and generational trauma through the lens of a Harlem family.

Set in the Sugar Hill neighborhood, the opera follows past and present members of the Walker family. The ghosts of the family’s past collide with the present when Zoe Walker returns to the Harlem brownstone her family has occupied since 1919.

Zoe, a modern-day investment banker filled with plans of renovation and rejuvenation, faces emotional blowback from her mother Ida and brother Lindon, an artist. A forward-thinking modern woman with a secret to share, she is eager to move on from the tumultuous past that resides in home.

After revealing her pregnancy to her mother, Zoe learns more of her family’s lineage. This includes discovering how her Uncle Percy’s rough-and-tumble lifestyle landed him in a lot of messy situations in 1930s Harlem. Knee-deep in trouble, Percy’s decisions bring danger to the Walkers’ doorstep, causing his sister Beulah to take desperate action.

The second act opens with Lindon’s boyfriend Thomas wanting the couple to escape to Valencia, Spain. However, as much as he loves the idea, Lindon needs some convincing. He remains resistant to change.

Zoe also learns the truth about her aunt Lucy. Although she and Ida were rambunctious and close in their childhood years, the two sisters grew distant as they grew older when Lucy’s fiancé Milton had an affair with her sister. From here the situation spirals out of control, leading to a dramatic climax.

As the second half of the opera unfolds, Zoe discovers even more painful secrets, all of which make her regret coming home in the first place.

Using their home as a character itself, the opera leads its characters through significant events in African American history, including the Civil War, the Great Migration, the Black Power movement, the AIDS crisis, and the ongoing challenges of a modern Harlem.

As the production unfolds to a dynamic ending, Zoe discovers that the family brownstone is made of more than brick and mortar. Its true foundation is built on love, collective identity, PTSD and the power of memory.

Originally a play written by Ruby Aiyo Gerber, This House deconstructs the connection between one family and its place in history. It also explores how the relationships of the past affect the lives of the future.

The success of the world premiere of This House relies on the notion of family. To that end, Nottage and Gerber have tapped into their own relationships and personal histories to deliver a compelling drama about what happens when the mysteries of the past conflict with the progress of the contemporary.

Their libretto is a compelling exploration of these agitations and how they, along with gentrification and urbanization, help define a sense of place and belonging.

Wrapping the Walkers’ legacy in music is composer Ricky Ian Gordon. Performed with precision by conductor Daniela Candillari and members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, his exceptional score adds gravitas to the tragic circumstances unfolding under the roof of a Harlem brownstone.

This House is also a homecoming for Adrienne Danrich. The Emmy award-winning soprano dazzles as Ida. Serving as a matriarch to both the Walker family and the cast itself, her performance sublimely mixes the irascible and the tragic.

Returning to OTSL, Briana Hunter’s performance is equally as stunning. In an opera where characters vie for domestic dominance, she is a powerhouse. Her onstage charisma also centers the production, giving audiences a focus for the ever-changing drama swirling around Zoe.

Justin Austin is also back with the company as the troubled Lindon. In a case of art imitating life, he never leaves the stage during intermission. Instead, he continues to paint, oblivious to the comings and goings around him. While this could distract some performers, this allows Austin to give his character depth. Indeed, his appearance here is filled with layers of emotion that result in a mélange of acting and singing.

Set Designer Allen Moyer utilizes a very crowded and cluttered interior set to emphasize the fullness of the Walkers’ history in their home. Greg Emetaz’s video projections convey the passage of time, allowing the escapades of each generation to resonate with the audience.

Directed by James Robinson, This House is an emotionally charged examination of the American Dream. Focused on the generational experiences of Black Americans, the opera is a dense work that runs a gamut of emotions as secrets are revealed and dreams are shared inside a creaky and tired home.

Boasting a fantastically talented ensemble, This House is another outstanding world premier for OTSL. It reminds audiences of the power of storytelling and its profound impact on memory. Emotionally charged and dramatically intense, this production explores the depth and meaning of what it means to be a family. Superb.

This House runs through June 29 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University.

Productions at Opera Theatre St. Louis are in English with musical accompaniment from the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. For more information on programming for the 2025 season, visit opera-stl.org.