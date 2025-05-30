Movie Review: KARATE KID: LEGENDS Starring Ben Wang, Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio

Often times, legacy sequels strain under the weight of nostalgia. But Karate Kid: Legends wears it like a black belt – earned after years of respecting the past, and proudly mastering the storytelling that fuels the franchise.

As Mr. Miyagi says in the 1984 film, “You trust the quality of what you know, not quantity.” Clocking in at a lean 94 minutes, the latest Karate Kid doesn’t waste a second – delivering a tight, emotionally resonant story that honors the heart of the original movies, the soul of the 2010 reboot, and the playfulness of Cobra Kai.

Ben Wang (American Born Chinese) stars as Li Fong, a teenager who moves to New York from China with his mother (Ming-Na Wen) after their family experiences tragedy. Li leaves behind his love for martial arts, and school taught by Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) as he starts his new life. The story doesn’t reinvent the wheel – and doesn’t have to; There’s a girl, a bully, and a martial arts tournament. But the characters are likable, the pacing is brisk, and the movie is always entertaining.

Wang gives the standout performance in the film, with his raw vulnerability and natural screen presence – not to mention fantastic comedic timing, much of what resembles a young Jackie Chan in his action sequences. We will be seeing a lot more of the talented actor in the future.

As mentioned previously, the film does a great job of honoring the past and respecting newer entries in the series. It brings together Mr. Han and the original Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for the first time. When it comes time for training, Han enlists the help of LaRusso by saying, “Li means to me what you meant to sensei Miyagi,” which is enough to get the reluctant Daniel to New York.

Karate Kid: Legends features a solid supporting cast, including Joshua Jackson as a pizza shop owner who finds himself in need of fight training – echoing the franchise’s theme of unlikely students. Sadie Stanley (The Goldbergs) is his daughter Mia, and Li’s love interest – and the two share great chemistry, adding to the emotional stakes beyond the martial arts competition. Wyatt Oleff (IT) delivers plenty of laughs as Alan, Li’s quirky tutor and the film’s comedic relief. Meanwhile, Aramis Knight stands out as Conor, a violent and brooding rival in the mold of Johnny Lawrence – from the first movie, at least.

Director Jonathan Entwistle brings a modern sensibility to a timeless story, with stylized action sequences and a frenetic editing style that moves the story along without ever wearing out its welcome. Karate Kid: Legends strikes a winning balance between heartfelt storytelling and high-energy action. With a strong cast led by a breakout performance from Ben Wang, sharp and playful writing that honors the franchise’s legacy, and solid, satisfying fight scenes, the film delivers exactly what fans could hope for.

B+