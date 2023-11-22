20 questions with author Jeremy Housewright about his new book, For the Love of the Show

ReviewSTL Editor Jeremy Housewright recently released his first book, For the Love of the Show: Pro Wrestling Fans Tell Their Stories. The book could be described as a love letter to pro wrestling. Housewright scoured the United States looking for pro wrestling fans with stories to tell about their love for the art form. He also tells his story in the book.

In the book, who is your favorite person to write about?

I really can’t pick one because I felt like I had a connection to each of them. Justin getting the tattoo resonated with me because I also have a wrestling tattoo. Nowhere near the size of his, but I have CM Punk’s emblem on my arm. Curt having to fight and claw on the Indy scene stuck with me because I’ve had to do the same either in my journey as a writer or as an educator. Izzy, following her dream really drew me in because I have always followed mine. John’s story also drew me in because he just wanted to be a ref, it didn’t have to be for WWE. I feel the same way as a writer. I don’t have to be a world famous writer, but I want to be involved with something special. Kyle’s friendship with Bray really attracted me to his story. I think we sometimes forget, these guys are normal people just like me or you, just with a way different career. And of course Derek’s passion for wrestling is what attracted me to his story.

Which person seemed to require most of your attention to detail as a writer?

I really paid attention to all of them. I recorded everything so I could go back and listen. I also watched Youtube clips of any of them and researched their social media profiles. I wanted to get a feel of exactly who they were and what wrestling meant to them.

What are some books or authors that you would recommend to our readers?

Well, I’m mostly a non-fiction guy, but I love Stephen King. So, I would recommend him and I also love good auto-biographies. Britney Spears’ new book is good and I’m also a fan of Marilyn Manson’s Long Hard Road Out of Hell.

Tell us what you enjoy most about writing?

Man, this is the god’s to honest truth, I am a quiet person. I have always been a writer. If you go back and talk to my teachers from grade school they will tell you that. I was a shy kid and writing is how I got my point across and could let my true self be known, if that makes sense. The real me is always in my writing. I can just unleash on paper or a keyboard and let it all out. It’s like I’m purging my inner feelings.

What have you found to be most challenging about writing your first book?

Writing was the easy part. The rest was a pain in the ass. I hate promoting stuff, but that’s the name of the game if you want to get your product noticed. I am determined to do it on my own, but it is a challenge. So far, I’ve done alright, but I’m hoping to get noticed by more outlets.

Have you been able to incorporate your previous experience in your jobs/education in

your writing?

As a sportswriter, yes. I also think my education and experiences dealing with students and people has helped. I am easy to talk to. I ask direct questions and let the subject talk. I could literally ask 4 or 5 questions and have a person talk for an hour or more. I just let them go. People like to talk and tell their stories, so I just listen and watch and learn.

Describe the book in 10 words or less for people who are just learning about it. Wrestling Fans Telling Their Stories and talking about their love.

Is there anything you would like people to take away from your book?

For sure. Pro Wrestling is an art form. It’s entertainment, but also should be taken seriously and respected. Don’t call it fake. It’s not fake, it’s scripted and predetermined. It may not be your cup of tea, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take something away from it. Give it a chance.

Do you have any odd writing habits?

I like to write in chunks. May not be odd, but I would focus on one person at a time and consume myself with that one person. Once I was done, I would move on immediately to the next. I didn’t go back and reread any of it until I was completely done. I wanted it to be as stale as possible when I went back, so I could find any mistakes.

What has been the toughest criticism you have received as an author? What has been the

best compliment? The toughest was in High School. I worked my ass off on this 10-page paper about censorship in music. The teacher gave me a C- and wrote on the paper that I would never succeed as a professional writer. Broke my damn heart, but I picked myself up and said to hell with that teacher and kept charging ahead. The best compliment I received was as a sports writer, people would tell me they felt like they were in the stands watching the game as they read my stories.

Share some advice for aspiring authors. What advice would you give to your younger

self?

Want criticism, embrace it. Too many young writers I work with are thin-skinned. You won’t make it in any business being thin-skinned.

What is the first book that made you cry?

LOL, I admit, I cried at the end of Dear John. The movie kind of sucked, but the book was gut wrenching.

Does writing energize or exhaust you? It can do both. It depends on what I’m writing or who I’m writing about. City Council stories freakin’ kill me. I hate doing them. I get really crabby after having to write one or two of those.

Does a big ego help or hurt writers?

That’s a good question. For me it helps. I know I’m a good writer and put my work up against anyone’s. So much is made of Mizzou J-School. I graduated with a journalism degree from SIUE and I know I can write circles around a lot of those Mizzou grads. No disrespect to them. Ego can hurt too. I see some writers’ who won’t take criticism because they think they are above it, or write certain stories because they feel it’s below them. I will cover anything.

What is your writing Kryptonite?

Silence. I love having some noise going in a room, or music. I will turn on some Metallica or something like that to get the heart racing.

Have you ever gotten reader’s block?

A lot. It’s part of the game. Get up, walk away and think about something else.

Did you ever consider writing under a pseudonym?

I have used one. Juan Ramos was the name I have used in the past.

Do you think someone could be a writer if they don’t feel emotions strongly?

Sure they can, but I don’t know how effective they will be. I can’t express my emotions well out loud, but as a writer, I can lay them to paper all day long.

If you could tell your younger writing self anything, what would it be?

This is funny since I’m an educator, but listen to my teachers. Study harder and don’t be satisfied with the status quo.

What was the best money you ever spent as a writer? The Associated Press Style Book. I Still have my original from 2002. It’s in rough shape, but it’s my Bible.

