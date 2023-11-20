Menu

Sports Photos: Florida Gators at Missouri Tigers Football

Posted: November 20, 2023
The Missouri Tigers got a last second field goal from kicker, Harrison Mevis, to defeat Florida, 33-31.

The win moved the TIgers to 9-2 on the season.

Mizzou will close out the regular season at Arkansas on Friday. With a win, the Tigers likely ensure themselves a pretty big bowl game around New Year’s Day.

Check out our photos below.

Photos by Sam Simon.


 
