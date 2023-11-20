Posted: November 20, 2023 at 8:06 am / by Jeremy Housewright / comments (0)
Sports, Other St. Louis Sports
Sports Photos: Florida Gators at Missouri Tigers Football
The Missouri Tigers got a last second field goal from kicker, Harrison Mevis, to defeat Florida, 33-31.
The win moved the TIgers to 9-2 on the season.
Mizzou will close out the regular season at Arkansas on Friday. With a win, the Tigers likely ensure themselves a pretty big bowl game around New Year’s Day.
Check out our photos below.
Photos by Sam Simon.