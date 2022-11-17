XFL Tickets are Now Available to Purchase, Starting at $125 for Season

Arlington, TX (November 17, 2022) – The XFL announced that 2023 season tickets are available to purchase today starting at 10:00 AM local market time.

Each team will play five home games, with regular season ticket packages available starting at $100 in all cities except for St. Louis, which will start at $125.

Fans will be able to preview their seats using Ticketmaster’s ‘Virtual Venue’ feature, which allows fans to see 3D stadium views before making seat selections. The feature is currently available for six XFL stadiums, with the Alamodome site currently under construction.

“The excitement for the 2023 season has been building amongst XFL fans, which has been reflected in the number of deposits we’ve already received, and we’re thrilled to officially go on sale with season ticket packages for all eight markets today,” said Janet Duch, Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “After an exciting Draft Week in Vegas, with QB selections and rosters being built out, fans can now secure their season tickets and get priority access to the best seats to watch the action this season. As we approach kickoff, we will roll out more ticket offerings and pricing options, all with the hope of getting our fans closer to the game.”

Over 60% of individual XFL tickets are priced at $40 or less and pricing for season tickets range between $20-$95 per game.

XFL season tickets will have two membership levels, gold and silver, which will include exclusive benefits such as:

• Price lock for 2023 & 2024 seasons

• Same seat location for all home games

• 20% discount on merchandise at XFLshop.com

• Priority access to purchase additional seats at Season Ticket Member pricing

• Priority access to purchase seats for the XFL Playoffs and XFL Championship Game

• Priority access to renew seats for 2024 season

• Priority game day access to on-field experiences

• Priority access to fan events (watch parties, fan fest, and other special content)

• Priority access to exclusive Season Ticket Member team and coach events (town halls, chalk talks, press conferences and exclusive content and access)