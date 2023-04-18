XFL Photos: Battlehawks vs Sea Dragons

The St. Louis Battlehawks took on the Seattle Sea Dragons Sunday from The Dome at America’s Center.

Over 33,000 fans filled the dome to see the hometown XFL squad. Despite their best efforts, the Battlehawks lost the game, 30-12. The loss dropped St. Louis down to 6-3 on the season. St. Louis closes out their season at home on Saturday at 11 a.m. against Orlando. Check out our photos below.