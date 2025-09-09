WWE Wrestlepalooza: Cena’s Midwest Farewell and WWE’s First Premium Live Event with ESPN

For more than two decades, John Cena has been the heartbeat of World Wrestling Entertainment.

From the raucous days of the “Ruthless Aggression” era to headlining WrestleMania on multiple occasions, Cena has become one of the most recognizable figures in sports entertainment. But as his farewell tour winds down, fans in the Midwest are preparing for one final opportunity to see the 16-time world champion live: WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis.

For St. Louis fans, this is about as close as it gets. Just a few hundred miles away, Indianapolis offers an easy drive and a perfect weekend trip—whether it’s exploring the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Canal Walk, or grabbing a bite in the city’s thriving downtown. But the main attraction, of course, will be Cena stepping into a WWE ring for one of the last times in the Midwest.

“I wouldn’t miss this for the world,” said Nicole Ramirez, a fan from southern Illinois. “We’re making it a family trip with some sightseeing in Indy, then cheering on Cena. It’s the best way to say thank you to someone who’s been part of our lives for so long.”

Cena’s career is the stuff of legend. Debuting in 2002 with “Ruthless Aggression” against Kurt Angle, he became a global icon with rivalries against The Rock, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and countless others. His “Never Give Up” mantra reached well beyond the squared circle, inspiring fans young and old.

Sixteen world championships, record-setting Make-A-Wish appearances, and crossover success in Hollywood have made Cena more than just a WWE superstar—he’s a cultural touchstone.

“John Cena carried WWE on his back during some challenging years,” said wrestling analyst Bryan Keller. “Without him, there’s no telling where the company would be today.”

Wrestlepalooza isn’t just about Cena’s farewell. It also represents a new chapter for WWE as the first Premium Live Event to stream with ESPN, the worldwide leader in sports.

The deal, announced earlier this year, gives WWE broader visibility than ever before, integrating its biggest shows into ESPN’s digital and television platforms. That means Wrestlepalooza won’t just be another wrestling event—it’s WWE taking its place alongside the NFL, NBA, MLB, and college sports on one of the most powerful stages in media.

“This is massive,” said Keller. “For decades, pro wrestling fought to be taken seriously as part of the mainstream sports conversation. With ESPN backing WWE’s live events, it legitimizes what fans have always known: WWE is a global sports and entertainment powerhouse.”

Cena’s match in Indy will be against Brock Lesnar, former UFC Heavyweight Champion, and one of the WWE’s biggest draws. Lesnar recently returned and attacked Cena, a longtime foe. The men have engaged in many epic battles over the years, so it’s only right that one of Cena’s final matches be against Lesnar at an event like Wrestlepalooza. Also on the card that night, fans will be treated to Seth Rollins and his wife Becky Lynch facing off against CM Punk and his real-life wife A.J. Lee, who recently returned to the WWE after a 10-year absence.

“Every time you step into a WWE ring, it’s special,” Cena said recently. “But knowing these are some of my last times performing, I want to make sure every fan gets the best I have to offer. That’s what they deserve.”

As the lights go down in Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the familiar chords of Cena’s entrance music hit, the crowd will rise. Chants of “Let’s go Cena!” will echo through the arena one last time in the Midwest.

For the thousands who make the trip,many from St. Louis, Chicago, Louisville, and beyond, it won’t just be about the end of an era. It will be about being there, in person, to say goodbye to a legend, and to witness the dawn of a new WWE era on ESPN.