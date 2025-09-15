After a Decade Away, AJ Lee Makes a Triumphant Return in a Match to Remember

When the lights dim on September 20, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the WWE Universe will hold its breath.

It’s the night of Wrestlepalooza, and among the marquee matches, none carries more weight or emotion than AJ Lee’s return to the ring, teaming with her husband CM Punk to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

For over 10 years, AJ Lee (née April Mendez) has been retired from in-ring competition, her exit marred by recurring neck issues and lingering uncertainty. But on September 5, 2025, she re-emerged on WWE SmackDown in Chicago, the first surprise appearance in what has become a deeply personal feud involving Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. Lynch, the Women’s Intercontinental Champion, had been goading Punk, staging a low blow and slaps, and making it clear she was targeting more than just his championship status.

AJ Lee’s return isn’t just about nostalgia, it’s about retribution, standing up for her husband, and reclaiming her voice in a storyline that taps into both their real life and on-screen legacy.

On SmackDown, Lee’s return was dramatic: she stole Lynch’s Intercontinental Title and made a statement about crossing a line Punk would never cross. Then on Raw, the tension intensified with multiple slaps, heated words, Punk goading Seth Rollins, and a challenge that could only culminate in what has now been made official: a mixed tag team match, Punk & Lee vs. Rollins & Lynch.

Thus, Wrestlepalooza isn’t simply about who wins or loses, it’s about AJ Lee stepping back into the ring, about how long she’s been gone, and whether she can pick up where she left off in a high-pressure, high emotional match.

For AJ Lee, this is more than a match. It’s a return to in-ring competition after injury, after retirement, after years of being away from the WWE spotlight. There are questions about conditioning, about risk, about whether she still has the same spark in a live match.

For CM Punk, it’s personal. The insults, the slaps, the public humiliation, this match is his chance to defend his honor and stand beside his wife in a feud that has become deeply intertwined with their shared history.

For Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins, it’s defending status and image. Lynch holds the Intercontinental Title. Rollins is already a target of Punk’s ire. Losing in this mixed tag could damage their prestige, while winning would solidify their role as top antagonists.

AJ Lee hasn’t wrestled in over ten years; her last match was in 2015, and she stepped away due to issues with her cervical spine. The stakes physically are high: WWE’s crowds are more intense and athleticism more demanding than ever. Fans expect big moves, sharp work but are also aware of her limitations. WWE has the unenviable task of balancing excitement with safety.

On the storytelling side, this match could become the launching pad for something bigger. Perhaps AJ Lee returns full-time, perhaps she pursues championship gold again, perhaps her role evolves beyond the ring. For now, however, every look, every move, every interaction will be scrutinized.

While predicting wrestling outcomes is always a risky business, there are a few plausible scenarios:

AJ Lee & CM Punk win, possibly through a big comeback moment, giving Lee a triumphant return and a boost to her credibility. Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins win—potentially with some interference, or via crafty heel tactics, setting up further tension for Punk and Lee in subsequent shows. A twist: Paul Heyman could re-enter the picture (he’s been teased by fans and analysts) to align with one side, adding complexity.

OThis isn’t just a match; it’s a cultural moment. AJ Lee’s return touches on issues fans care about: the health and safety of performers, women’s roles in wrestling, and the nostalgia for performers who helped evolve the scene. Her voice was important in sparking change in WWE’s approach to its women’s division. Now, she returns not just as a figure from the past, but as part of its present and future.

When AJ Lee steps into that ring again, all eyes will be on her, on how she moves, how she absorbs impact, how she connects with the crowd. The match with CM Punk at her side carries symbolic weight. It’s about praise, redemption, vindication. For WWE, for fans, for Punk, and most of all, for AJ Lee herself, it’s a chance to show that time might weaken the body, but sometimes, the spirit of competition never fades. AJ Lee was once one of the top female performers in the WWE. While the Women’s division has improved drastically, Lee could still lend a much-needed breath of fresh air to the division. Catch Lee and Punk against Rollins and Lynch on Saturday night at Wrestlepalooza on the ESPN app at 6 p.m.