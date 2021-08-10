Wizard World Returning to St. Louis in 2022 as FAN EXPO St. Louis

On Tuesday morning, FAN EXPO HQ announced they are adding six new shows to their portfolio of fan conventions, including Wizard World St. Louis – now making them the largest producer of comic cons in the world.

Wizard World made its St. Louis debut in 2013, bringing the likes of Stan Lee, Jason Momoa, Sebastian Stan, Adam West, and countless others to the city over the years. Guests have not yet been announced for the upcoming show, but are sure to be exciting as ever when they make their return.

Wizard World will continue to operate the Wizard World Vault and will be participating at all FAN EXPO events. An e-mail sent earlier this morning reads,

“What does this mean for you? In short, it means your fan experience is about to be supersized, and St. Louis will be part of an even greater network of fans across North America. FAN EXPO HQ will be collaborating with us on a smooth transition and will honor all prior commitments with fans, exhibitors, and artisans. We will continue to operate the Wizard World Vault and will be participating at all FAN EXPO events.”

FAN EXPO HQ collectively hosts nearly 1 million fans annually, which will be expected to surpass that milestone with the new partnership. Check back for more details on the upcoming FAN EXPO St. Louis in 2022.