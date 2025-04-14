Western Michigan ices Boston University for first NCAA Frozen Four Title at Enterprise Center

Western Michigan made history Saturday night, defeating Boston University 6–2 to win its first NCAA men’s ice hockey championship in the program’s 52-year history.

Owen Michaels scored two third-period goals, including an empty-netter, to seal the victory for the top-seeded Broncos (34-7-1), who completed their winningest season with 10 consecutive victories.

“This team believed in itself from start to finish,” head coach Pat Ferschweiler said. “They cared about each other all year. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Making their first appearance in the Frozen Four, the Broncos joined an elite group — becoming just the fourth team to win a national title in its debut, according to ESPN Research. Only Denver (1958), Cornell (1967), and Lake Superior State (1988) had done so previously.

The win also continued a Michigan connection with St. Louis-hosted tournaments: Michigan State won in 2007, and Michigan Tech claimed the title in 1975.

Michaels, who scored the double-overtime game-winner in the semifinals against defending champion Denver, once again played hero. The former NAHL forward has yet to sign an NHL contract but etched his name in Western Michigan lore with clutch performances throughout the tournament.

“That goal was not about me; it was about this team,” Michaels said. “And doing something we’ve never done before.”

Iiro Hakkarainen and Wyatt Schingoethe each had a goal and assist, while Ty Henricks and Cole Crusberg-Roseen also scored for the Broncos. Freshman goaltender Hampton Slukynsky made 24 saves in a strong outing.

The Terriers (24-14-2) got goals from Cole Eiserman and Shane Lachance, both New Jersey Devils prospects. Freshman goaltender Mikhail Yegorov, another Devils draftee, stopped 22 shots in the loss.

Boston University nearly narrowed the gap in the third period when Matt Copponi appeared to make it 4-3, jamming a puck through Slukynsky’s pads. However, the goal was waved off after officials ruled the whistle had blown before the puck crossed the line.

“It’s hard to get here. And clearly, we know it’s very hard to win this last game,” BU coach Jay Pandolfo said. “I’m really proud of them, and this is tough to swallow.”

The crowd in St. Louis had a strong Western Michigan presence, reflecting the pride of a program and a town that waited more than five decades for this moment.

“Kalamazoo is only 150,000 people, and it felt like half the town was here,” Ferschweiler said. “You could feel the energy in the streets during the day.”

With the title secured, the Broncos returned to campus as champions — and as a team that made history.

Photos by Paul Baillargeon.