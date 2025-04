By Vertrell Yates.

Neal Francis opened Atomic by Jamo: Pavillion Season as part of his new album “Return to Zero” Tour stop in St. Louis.

His music is a blend of Funk, Soul & Rock that will make you groove, with lyrics that will pull your ears in closer.

Neal & The band were amazing, and you could feel the “locked in” aspect of the performance especially with the crowd participation moments that where had.

Check out the photos from the show below.