TV Review: ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ is saved by Kim Kardashian

Ryan Murphy has been plaguing us with this shitty horror program for over a decade now. AHS: Delicate is really no different than the past entrants of the series. It’s plain terrible.

I can honestly say that after viewing the first episode, that this series is nearly unwatchable. I say that because the only reason to watch is Kim Kardashian, yes, you heard me right. Kardashian saves the show from being a total stinker. The show is dull and pointless until she appears on screen.

As season 12 begins, we are treated to a young woman, played by Emma Roberts, who appears to be pregnant with Satan’s spawn. Yes, think Rosemary’s Baby.

Roberts plays Hollywood actress Anna Victoria Alcott. Alcott is trying to get pregnant, so her and her husband, played by Matt Czuchry are visiting a fertility clinic. Things are weird from the start, as Anna awakens with sharp pains after her egg retrieval. The doctor is also creepy, giving her strange prescriptions along the way. Oh, and Anna is plagued by a woman who may or may not be a stalker.

My first issue with the show is Roberts and Czuchry have the chemistry of fire and a hose. They just don’t go together. Also, the show is basically reimagining Rosemary’s Baby. It brings nothing new to the screen, much like the last decade of the show. The first few seasons were pretty good. I was a big fan of the first couple seasons, as it was quite original, but after that, they kind of fell off a cliff.

The only times I perked up during the premiere was when Kardashian is on screen. She is what you would expect, arrogant, superficial and bitchy. She is absolutely perfect. She engulfs herself into the role and it basically saves the show, keeping it from being a total shitshow. I’m hoping she gets quite a bit of TV time during the season. If she does not then the show doesn’t stand a chance.

While this is a new venture for the reality star, she has grown on me over the years. I used to be a a devout Kardashian hater, but I’ve found Kim to be particularly fascinating. She is clearly not just a ditsy rich girl who lives in the Valley. She has smarts and has used those to not only advance her brand on social media, but also in the business world. Her earning her law degree impressed me very much. She seems to want to follow in the footsteps of her late father. To take a role in the show was a risk, but she has shown that she is up for the challenge. Her one-liners and foul-mouthed attitude are a welcome refresher to the dark and depressing show.

Much like Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates and Lady Gaga were really the only reason to watch past seasons, Kardashian may not be a superb actress, but she is perfect for this role and is truly the only reason to watch AHS: Delicate. I will continue to tune in as long as Kardashian lasts this season. By the way her character, Siobhan, is portrayed, I’m sure she may meet her demise at some point. Once that happens, I won’t stick around for the likely dull and gory ending of the season.

But, for now, Kim Kardashian, you have my attention. Ryan Murphy, you owe her big time.