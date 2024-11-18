Theatre Review: PETER PAN at The Fabulous Fox

Peter Pan flies into the Fabulous Fox in a lighthearted musical full of fun songs and beautiful sets. Based on the play and novels by J.M. Barrie, this updated production of the beloved classic tale of a boy and his friends who never want to grow up is a visually appealing spectacle of fantasy.

Traditionally, the book and previous musical adaptations of Peter Pan have been blasted for problematic language and stereotypes of indigenous peoples. In this updated take on the book, Larissa Fasthorse was brought in to remove the controversial material. Instead of resigning Tiger Lily to an unfortunate bit part, the character now leads her band of followers in their survival on the island, both as fun foe to Peter Pan and joining his Lost Boys against the evil Captain Hook. Eliminating the problematic song originally sung in the musical, now the friends dance in a fun, energized “Friends Forever” as they join forces together. This update is refreshing, needed and important as new audiences experience this story.

However, not all of the new adaptation lends itself to the story of Peter Pan and his friends. As the musical starts in the Darling Family nursery, it is apparent the scene is modern day – with talks of “going viral” and videotaping on phones. In addition, the musical eliminates the well-loved character of Nana – the nanny sheepdog that watches over the Darling children. For a musical about fantasy and pushing the boundaries of belief, these abrupt changes may leave those who know the material to feel bereft. Removing the comical aspect of Nana feels especially confusing since later an actor is dressed as the crocodile. All notions of modern-day technology are never mentioned again after this beginning scene, making the changes all too confusing. In addition, Wendy’s motives for going to Neverland are lost and never fully explained. Removing the fancy and magic is disconcerting for a musical about a boy who flies to a far-off land and fights pirates.

The cast is serviceable, but no one particularly stands out beyond Nolan Almeida’s Peter Pan and Bailey Frankenberg as Tiger Lily. Cody Garcia as Captain Hook (in a weird Scottish accent that can only be thought of as a possible throwback to J.M. Barrie) and Kurt Perry as Smee are funny, but also not particularly villainous or memorable beyond the hook. The Lost Boys, the pirates and Tiger Lily’s followers have little distinguishable characteristics. Hawa Kamara’s Wendy feels too old to be running around playing pretend or even needing a babysitter. Tinkerbell, a sprightly ball of light full of attitude and sass, steals the scene even when real actors are on stage.

The songs are fun – “I Won’t Grow Up”, “I’m Flying” and “I Gotta Crow”, but other than those, few are memorable. However, the orchestration is impressive and rich. The true star of the show is the set and projection designs. The flight to Neverland is stunning and brings the audience along on the ride. The Neverland set is lush and versatile. Almeida soars and somersaults through the air and brings a magic feel to his confetti-filled flying entrances (even if the wires are disappointingly sometimes very visible. Lighting changes would most likely correct this issue.)

For young audience members, Peter Pan is full of fun, magic and laughter. Older audiences may appreciate the updated material but will overall miss some of the nostalgia (especially the lack of Nana!) in a story they have known for years.

Peter Pan plays at the Fabulous Fox through November 24th. For tickets and more information, visit FabulousFox.com.

Photos: Matthew Murphy