THE BATMAN Opens In Theaters Everywhere March 4! Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets

From Warner Bros. Pictures and visionary filmmaker Matt Reeves comes THE BATMAN, an all-new take on the iconic DC Super Hero that takes the World’s Greatest Detective back to year two. The film stars Robert Pattinson in the title role, alongside Zoe Kravitz as the enigmatic Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and more. Opening only in theaters on March 4th.

To enter the contest, simply email [email protected] with the subject “The Batman” and your full name in the body of the e-mail. Winners will be drawn on March 3.

No purchase necessary, valid within the United States. Winners will receive a Fandango code good for $17.50 per ticket, up to $35 Total.

THE BATMAN – In Theaters March 4