Terry Smith’s “Accidental Geekery” Melds Pop Culture, Photography, and Nostalgia

For Terry Smith, a 2002 Webster University graduate in Photojournalism, photographing action figures isn’t just a job, it’s the realization of a 12-year-old’s dream. But as he tells it, it happened almost entirely by accident.

Smith’s solo exhibit, “Accidental Geekery,” is now on display at Webster University’s Kuo Yumjian Gallery through Sept. 24. The show features over 40 images from his work as a photographer for Sideshow Collectibles, Hot Toys, and his own self-initiated projects — including a standout portrait of Matt Smith’s Doctor Who with the TARDIS, shot on a makeshift set in what he calls “cheap lights in a filthy garage.”

The exhibit’s name, in fact, was inspired by that very trajectory — a creative path paved with comic books, pulp novels, and a long-standing mentorship from his Webster professor, Tom Barkman.

“This whole thing started because I was trying to avoid mowing lawns or flipping burgers in high school,” Smith said with a laugh. “A guy at the local paper handed me a camera, and I basically became Peter Parker.”

That camera never left his hands.

The newly renovated Kuo Yumjian Gallery — a major upgrade from the photography hallway that Smith remembers from his student days — now serves as the launching point for Webster’s gallery season each year with a show from a distinguished alum.

For Smith, the honor is personal.

“Even before this gallery existed, getting a show at Webster was on my bucket list,” Smith said. “To be featured in this space, with work I poured my whole nerdy heart into — that’s surreal.”

The reception for Accidental Geekery will be held Friday, Sept. 12, from 5:30–7:30 p.m., and will include an artist talk from Smith — a new experience for him.

“I’ve never done one of these before,” he admitted. “But what I want students to take away is: always be aware of your skill set. You might not realize how much value you bring until the right opportunity comes up.”

After freelancing and bouncing through departments at Sideshow — even getting fired and rehired multiple times — Smith carved out a niche photographing licensed collectibles for brands like Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and Lord of the Rings. While his work had a commercial edge, Smith found artistic freedom in personal projects and YouTube videos created out of his garage.

“I went from a $25,000 studio setup to a folding TV tray, a couple of $30 lights, and a garage,” he said. “But some of my best work came from that.”

His process is deeply rooted in nostalgia. Every pose, shadow, and composition is designed to spark wonder in fans — to make them feel like kids again, discovering their favorite characters for the first time.

“I want to encapsulate a moment from pop culture,” Smith said. “Whether it’s comics, movies, or games — I want it to feel iconic and timeless.”

As for how the gallery selected which works to include, Smith initially submitted 80 images, later narrowing it down to 40. To his surprise, the curator hung all 40 and requested a few more.

While he’s quick to deflect praise, Smith’s work has already made an impression on faculty, students, and even passersby.

“Chris, the gallery manager, told me students were walking through and photographing everything on their phones,” Smith said. “That’s the most honest form of feedback you can get.”

From photographing pop-culture icons to inspiring the next generation of artists at his alma mater, Terry Smith’s journey is a powerful reminder: Sometimes the best careers are the ones you never planned for.

IF YOU GO:

Accidental Geekery

📍 Kuo Yumjian Gallery, Webster University

📅 Aug. 8 – Sept. 24

🎟️ Reception: Friday, Sept. 12, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

📸 Featuring the photography of Terry Smith (Webster Photojournalism ’02)