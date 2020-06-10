Posted: June 10, 2020 at 1:32 pm / by Kevin Brackett / comments (0)
Streaming 6/12: THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND Starring Pete Davidson (VoD)
Scott has been a case of arrested development since his firefighter dad died. He spends his days smoking weed and dreaming of being a tattoo artist until events force him to grapple with his grief and take his first steps forward in life.
Director: Judd Apatow
Writers: Judd Apatow, Pete Davidson
Starring: Pete Davidson, Bel Powley, Ricky Velez
