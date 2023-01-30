Straight Jokes, No Chaser Comedy Tour to hit Chaifetz Arena in May

In partnership with Urban Vibe Entertainment, The Black Promoters Collective is happy to announce their first Comedy tour, “Straight Jokes, No Chaser Comedy Tour.” The event features standup comedy greats; Mike Epps, Cedric The Entertainer, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley, and DC Young Fly. Selling out arenas with their R&B tours this past year, the collective is now expanding its promotion into the comedy industry with this 23-city tour. The tour starts on Saturday, March 4, in Indianapolis, IN, and ends on Saturday, May 27, in Las Vegas, NV.



Before offering to the general public, the “Straight Jokes, No Chaser Comedy Tour” tickets go on

presale to American Express® Card Members beginning Wednesday, February 1 at 10 am local

time, followed by the local presale on Thursday, February 2 at 10 am local time. Tickets will be

available to the general public this Friday, February 3, at 10 am local time and range from $59.50 to

$169.50. Tickets can be purchased here.



Actor and comedian Mike Epps has been known to bring down the house with non-stop laughter for his

unforgettable nights of comedy. Best known for playing Day-Day Jones in “Next Friday” and its sequel,

“Friday After Next,” Epps has generated an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for being not

only one of the funniest comic actors but also for his burgeoning dramatic and acting talent. Epps is

currently starring in the Netflix comedy series “The Upshaws” and recently dropped a special on Netflix

earlier this year called “Mike Epps: Indiana Mike.”



Cedric Antonio Kyles, better known by his stage name Cedric the Entertainer, is an American actor,

comedian, and game show host. He hosted BET’s “ComicView” during the 1993–94 season and “Def

Comedy Jam” in 1995. He is best known for co-starring with Steve Harvey on the famed sitcom “The

Steve Harvey Show,” as one of The Original Kings of Comedy, and for starring as Eddie Walker in

“Barbershop.” He hosted the 12th season of the daytime version of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” in

2013–14 and starred in the TV Land original series “The Soul Man,” which aired from 2012 until 2016. He

has also done voice work for “Ice Age,” the “Madagascar” film series, “Charlotte’s Web,” and the “Planes” franchise. He has recently been a part of multiple TV Series, including “The Neighborhood” from 2018-22 and “Woke” from 2020-22.



Comedian, actor, and voice-artist Earthquake earned a solid fan base in standup comedy via

programming platforms fueled by BET, HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime, and more. Born Nathaniel

Stroman, ‘Quake’ (as he’s known by fans) entered America’s households on the classic run of BET’s

“Comic View” and HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam.” In addition, Earthquake wowed audiences with one of his

most memorable performances for HBO’s coveted 30-minute comedy special series, “One Night Stand,”

and has filmed a string of other comedy specials, including “About Got Damn Time,” “Walter Latham

Presents,” “From the Outhouse to the Whitehouse” and more.



One of the most popular and universally recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film, and radio arenas. D.L. Hughley can currently be heard

nationwide as the host of his afternoon radio show, “The DL Hughley Show,” nationally syndicated in over

60 cities across the country. A New York Times best-selling author, D.L. Hughley has written various

books, including “How to Survive America,” “Surrender, White People,” “Black Man, White House: An

Oral History of the Obama Years” and “How Not to Get Shot.” In addition, D.L. Hughley continues to

dominate the standup stage, producing specials for Netflix, Showtime, and HBO.

John Whitfield, better known as DC Young Fly, is an internet personality, comedian, actor, host, rapper,

and singer-songwriter best known for his “roasting sessions” videos on Instagram and Vine. His videos

earned him co-signs from celebrities like Kevin Hart, Michael Blackson, Lebron James, Chris Tucker, etc.

DC has starred in films such as Almost Christmas (2016), She Ball with Nick Cannon, and I Got the Hook

Up 2 with Master P (2019). In addition, he was a recurring cast member on the improv comedy show Wild’ N Out on MTV, VH1, and MTV2; and a main host for the revival of TRL on MTV from 2017 to 2018. As a musician, DC has also taken the reins in the music industry, reaching the Top 10 on iTunes R&B wIth his 12th mixtape, TRAPSOUL, and opened for Chris Brown’s “Party Tour” (2017). In 2021, he opened his

improv comedy club, “DC Comedy Exchange,” in Miami Beach, Florida. Most recently, DC filmed

alongside Jacob Latimore (The Chi) and Rotimi (Power) in the 2023 remake of the 1990 film of the same

name, House Party, which was released Friday, January 13.



Fans won’t want to miss this comedy-packed event full of some of standup’s most notable acts.

Make sure to find a “Straight Jokes, No Chaser Comedy Tour” date near you:



Saturday, March 4 Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, March 10 New Orleans, Louisiana Smoothie King Center

Saturday, March 11 Bossier City, Louisiana Brookshire Grocery Arena

Friday, March 17 Nashville, Tennessee Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, March 18 Miami, Florida FTX Arena

Friday, March 24 Raleigh, North Carolina PNC Arena

Saturday, March 25 Hampton, Virginia Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, April 1 Detroit, Michigan Little Caesars Arena

Friday, April 7 Memphis, Tennessee FedExForum

Saturday, April 8 Kansas City, Missouri T-Mobile Center

Friday, April 14 Baltimore, Maryland CFG Bank Arena

Saturday, April 15 Newark, New Jersey Prudential Center #

Friday, April 21 Charlotte, North Carolina Spectrum Center

Friday, April 28 Columbia, South Carolina Colonial Life Arena

Saturday, April 29 Cleveland, Ohio Wolstein Center

Saturday, May 6 Oakland, California Oakland Arena

Sunday, May 7 Los Angeles, California Kia Forum

Friday, May 12 Greensboro, North Carolina Greensboro Coliseum

Saturday, May 13 Birmingham, Alabama Legacy Arena

Friday, May 19 Philadelphia, Pannsylvania Liacouras Center #

Saturday, May 20 Cincinnati, Ohio Heritage Bank Center *

Sunday, May 21 Tampa, Florida Amalie Arena *

Friday, May 26 Brooklyn, New York Barclays Center

Saturday, May 27 Las Vegas, Nevada Grand Garden Arena

Sunday, May 28 St. Louis, Missouri Chaifetz Arena

denotes DC Young Fly doesn’t appear

denotes Earthquake doesn’t appear