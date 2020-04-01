STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Out Now on Blu-ray and Digital!

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker is out now on Blu-ray, DVD and digital!

It’s incredible to think about what the Star Wars franchise has accomplished since George Lucas released it into the world in 1977. It has changed film forever, a pioneer in special effects and a cultural phenomenon that set countless records along the way. With Episode IX, it’s the end of a 42-year-long saga that continues to make an impact on billions of fans around the world.

This week The Rise of Skywalker hit shelves in several physical formats including a 4K steelbook exclusive to Best Buy, a Target exclusive 4K set with filmmaker gallery book, and several other Blu-ray and DVD options (as well as digital).

For the hardcore collectors out there, Disney also offers a 9-film Skywalker Saga collection in 4K, available at Best Buy:

This collection features the wonder of the entire Star Wars saga, capturing the moments from a young Anakin Skywalker’s descent into the dark side to the rise of the Resistance and their struggle to restore peace in the galaxy. The story that electrified a generation comes to a striking conclusion.

Director J.J. Abrams returns to finish what he started with The Force Awakens (2015), putting a close to the latest and final trilogy in the Skywalker saga. As to be expected, the Blu-ray transfer looks phenomenal. Here are some of the shots from the 1080p release:

As you can see, the film looks gorgeous in all its high definition glory.

Special Features

Come for the stunning home video release, stay for the special features. As with most films these days – especially global hits like Star Wars – the disc and digital versions are jam-packed with special features, including a feature-length documentary about making the saga. For the physical release, they are included on their own separate disc to maintain the best picture quality for them and the film.

The Skywalker Legacy (2h 16m): This feature-length documentary opens in 1982, with footage of fans driving across the country to see where Star Wars was filmed. We see footage of George Lucas with the cast/crew, and it seamlessly transitions into the first day of filming on Episode IX. No one could have ever expected what the franchise would become, but you can tell that everyone involved has given it their all. It’s an amazing journey for any Star Wars fan to take, with plenty of fascinating interviews and behind-the-scenes footage along the way.

This feature-length documentary opens in 1982, with footage of fans driving across the country to see where Star Wars was filmed. We see footage of George Lucas with the cast/crew, and it seamlessly transitions into the first day of filming on Episode IX. No one could have ever expected what the franchise would become, but you can tell that everyone involved has given it their all. It’s an amazing journey for any Star Wars fan to take, with plenty of fascinating interviews and behind-the-scenes footage along the way. Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase (14min 16sec): One of the most exciting parts of the new film is the landspeeder chase that takes place on the desert planet of Pasanna. Find out how the idea for the sequence came to life, with unbelievable practical and visual effects.

One of the most exciting parts of the new film is the landspeeder chase that takes place on the desert planet of Pasanna. Find out how the idea for the sequence came to life, with unbelievable practical and visual effects. Aliens in the Desert (5min 59sec): One of the most memorable scenes in the film is the Pasaana dance sequence, full of colorful and creative inhabitants. Discover the behind-the-scenes magic that brought it all together.

One of the most memorable scenes in the film is the Pasaana dance sequence, full of colorful and creative inhabitants. Discover the behind-the-scenes magic that brought it all together. D-O: Key to the Past (5min 33sec): I’m a sucker for the adorable new droids they come up with for the new movies, and D-O is no exception (yes, I may have bought a remote-controlled D-O as well as a desk lamp for my office). The filmmakers were able to say so much about the droid without having to say much at all. Learn about the ship he was discovered on, his backstory, and bringing him to life.

I’m a sucker for the adorable new droids they come up with for the new movies, and D-O is no exception (yes, I may have bought a remote-controlled D-O as well as a desk lamp for my office). The filmmakers were able to say so much about the droid without having to say much at all. Learn about the ship he was discovered on, his backstory, and bringing him to life. Warwick & Son (5min 37sec): Warwick Davis is loved around the world, playing roles in memorable films like Harry Potter, Willow, and of course – Wicket in Return of the Jedi. See early footage of the actor, several of his film appearances, and find out how he got into show business. Enjoy interviews with Warwick on playing Wicket once again, and meet his son Harrison who also appears in the film.



Warwick Davis is loved around the world, playing roles in memorable films like Harry Potter, Willow, and of course – Wicket in Return of the Jedi. See early footage of the actor, several of his film appearances, and find out how he got into show business. Enjoy interviews with Warwick on playing Wicket once again, and meet his son Harrison who also appears in the film. Cast of Creatures (7min 46sec): An incredible look at how the creatures of the Star Wars world are brought to life and become a part of motion pictures history.

Digital Exclusive!

There’s a new trend of including exclusive features to digital releases, and The Rise of Skywalker has one called The Maestro’s Finale (11min 06sec). John Williams is without a doubt one of the most influential composers in the history of film. Hear exclusive interviews with Williams about his work on the entire Star Wars saga, including his contribution to Episode IX.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is available now on Blu-ray, DVD, and Movies Anywhere!