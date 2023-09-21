Sports: St. Louis City SC qualifies for 2023 MLS playoffs

St. Louis CITY SC played to a 0-0 draw against last year’s MLS Cup defending champions LAFC on Wednesday night at CITYPARK. With the draw, CITY SC earns its 50th point of the season, with a record of 15-10-5. St. Louis remains atop the Western Conference, with an away match against Minnesota United on the horizon.

Postgame Notes

CITY SC extended its home unbeaten streak to five matches, its longest of the season

CITY SC is the first Western Conference team and third team in MLS overall to 50 points this season

CITY SC joins Atlanta United, Chicago Fire and LAFC as the only teams to record 50 or more points during their inaugural seasons

CITY SC extended its current unbeaten streak to three games

CITY SC is 10-3-2 at CITYPARK in MLS action

Roman Bürki earned his eighth clean sheet of the season, tying him with Pedro Gallese, John McCarthy and Dayne St. Clair for the fifth most clean sheets in MLS this season