Sports Photos: STL City SC defeats San Jose, 2-0

July 4, 2024 at 8:29 am / by Jeremy Housewright

STL City SC earned a much needed win, defeating San Jose 2-0 on Wednesday night.

San Jose managed just one shot on goal in the game, compared to nine from St. Louis.

City SC improved to 4-10-7 on the season.

Photos by Paul Baillargeon.

Check out our photos below.