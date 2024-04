Sports Photos: STL City SC defeats Austin, 1-0

April 15, 2024 at 8:21 am / by Jeremy Housewright

STL City SC improved to 2-5-1 on the season with a 1-0 home win over Austin on Sunday.

Joao Klauss scored his second goal of the season for STL City SC.

Photos by Paul Baillargeon.

