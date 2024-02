Sports Photos: Mizzou Women’s Gymnastics vs LSU

In front of a record-setting crowd of 7,336 at the Hearnes Center, the No. 9-ranked University of Missouri gymnastics team defeated No. 3-ranked LSU 197.325-197.225. The win marks Mizzou’s highest-ranked win in program history and the third consecutive year with a top-five victory.

Photos by Sam Simon.