Sports Photos: Mizzou Softall falls 4-3 to Duke in Super-Regional

The Missouri Tigers softball squad’s 9th-inning rally fell short, as the Tigers lost 4-3 to Duke on Sunday.

The win sends the Duke Blue Devils to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in school history. For Missouri, the season ends with a record of 48-18, falling just short of a WCWS bid.

Check out our photos below.

Photos by Sophia Scheller.