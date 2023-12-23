Posted: December 23, 2023 at 9:38 am / by Jeremy Housewright / comments (0)
Sports Photos: Braggin’ Rights at Enterprise Center
Illinois dominated Mizzou in the annual Braggin’ Rights contest, 97-73.
The loss avenged last year’s Mizzou victory.
Terrance Shannon Jr. led the way for Illinois, leading all scorers with 30 points in the game.
Illinois is now 9-2 and ranked 13th in the country, while Mizzou dropped to 7-5 and has now lost three games in a row.
Photos by Connor Hamilton.