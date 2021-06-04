Posted: June 4, 2021 at 1:27 pm / by Kevin Brackett / comments (0)
Coming Soon
Saturday Morning Minions Premieres June 5, Ahead of MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
Saturday Mornings just got fun again.
Join Illumination every Saturday for the next 40 Saturdays for its first original digital series – Saturday Morning Minions starting June 5th at 9am CST!
To watch, follow Illumination on Facebook & Instagram and turn on post notifications to catch every 👏 single 👏 one when it drops each week!
See MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU in theaters July 1, 2022.
#SaturdayMorningMinions
