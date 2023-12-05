Preview: Life, Death & Other Scary Things: An Evening with KSHE 95’s John Ulett

KSHE95 Welcomes “Life, Death & Other Scary Things,” An Evening with KSHE 95’s John Ulett on stage at The Sheldon Concert Hall on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49.50, $45.50, $34.50 and $18.50, and go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. online at MetroTix or by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111. Tickets are also available one hour before show time at The Sheldon box office. There is also a Post-Show VIP After-Party that can be added on to any price level for $25. Each VIP ticket will entitle the holder to ONE glass of wine, beer or soft drink, plus a meet-and-greet with John Ulett and other VIP Special Guests.

Generations of music and sports fans grew up with John Ulett, one of the most recognizable voices in St. Louis. You heard him every morning on your way to work on KSHE 95 and you heard him at every St. Louis Cardinals home game. As a kid, you probably even laughed with Professor U-Man on Saturday mornings on “Cardinals Kids.” Who doesn’t know John Ulett, right? Well, none of us. He’s made sure of that. Off-microphone and off-camera, John has always been a rather private person … until now.

John Ulett will appear in front of a live audience at the beautiful Sheldon Concert Hall for an evening of introspective conversation that will reveal the John Ulett you never met. The evening will open with the very funny Joy “In The Morning“ Grdnic and her wacky slide presentation. The show will be filled with deep conversation amid light-hearted fun and peppered with several celebrity appearances sure to surprise and delight the audience of U-Man fans. From the world of rock music, local media personalities and sports stars, John has made many friends who are more than eager to “roast” him for the sake of a fun time. The evening will be hosted, appropriately, by Ron Stevens, the very man who hired John at KSHE back when U-Man was just 19 years old. Ron feels an obligation to leave no stone unturned in this unique evening of getting to REALLY know the man who so many St. Louisans love so much. His desire is to give the audience more than just an evening’s entertainment, but also a better understanding of the man who charmed so many generations of this city.

Constellation is a joint venture of St. Louis based producers Ron Stevens and Greg Hagglund.

Located at 3648 Washington Boulevard in the heart of the Grand Center Arts District, The Sheldon Concert Hall provides a wide range of music, visual arts and educational programs of the highest quality, diversity and educational impact, hosting more than 350 events each year. For more information, visit www.thesheldon.org or www.kshe95.com.