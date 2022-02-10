Preview: Erica Rhodes at Helium

​What are you doing for Valentine’s day? Dinner? Drinks? Still looking for an idea for that spouse, partner or pal? Come celebrate Valentine’s Day at Helium Comedy Club on Monday February 14th for a special engagement event featuring Erica Rhodes. Rhodes has been seen doing stand-up on numerous TV specials and has been featured at many comedy festivals. She has guest-starred in multiple hit shows such as “Modern Family,” “Veep,” and “New Girl.” Aside from stand-up, she was a regular performer and writer for NPR’s “A Prairie Home Companion” and her comedy album “Sad Lemon” debuted recently, hitting #1 on iTunes comedy charts. Tickets for the engagement can be found at www.heliumcomedy.com. Tickets are available with general admission seating, reserved seating, and a VIP Valentine’s Day for 2 package that includes chocolate and strawberries. So, come join me Valentine’s evening for a night of fun, and don’t forget, laughter is important in every relationship. See you there!