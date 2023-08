Photos: WWE Summerslam Part 1

The WWE held its annual Summerslam show at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday night. The event was attended by nearly 60,000 fans and seen all over the world by millions on Peacock TV.

Part 1 of our photos features shots from before the show and of matches between Ricochet and YouTube sensation Logan Paul, along with Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. Look for part 2 tomorrow on ReviewSTL.