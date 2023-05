Photos: Straight Jokes No Chaser Tour featuring Cedric the Entertainer

May 29, 2023 at 4:51 pm / by Jeremy Housewright

The Straight Jokes No Chaser Tour stopped at Chaifetz Arena on Sunday night, May 28.

The event featured performances from comedians Earthquake, D.L. Hughley, Mike Epps, DC Young Fly and was headlined by St. Louis’ own Cedric the Entertainer. Check out our photos below.

Photos by Brendon Klohr.