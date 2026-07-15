Movie Review: THE ODYSSEY starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland

Christopher Nolan has done it again.

With The Odyssey, Nolan takes one of the oldest stories ever told and transforms it into the cinematic event of the year. This isn’t just another historical epic, it’s a breathtaking adventure that combines massive action sequences, emotional storytelling, and some of the finest performances you’ll see all year.

Matt Damon is exceptional as Odysseus, delivering a performance that captures both the legendary warrior and the exhausted man desperate to return home. Tom Holland continues to prove he’s one of Hollywood’s brightest young stars, while Anne Hathaway brings warmth and emotional weight to every scene she’s in. The supporting cast, including Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal, helps elevate the film into something truly special, with every character serving a purpose in Odysseus’ unforgettable journey. I cannot forget to mention the performance of John Leguizamo as Eumaeus. Leguizamo’s character stands out in a film of heavyweight performances.

Visually, The Odyssey is stunning. Nolan once again reminds audiences why his films are must-see theatrical experiences. Every battle feels enormous, every quiet moment carries emotional weight, and the practical filmmaking gives the action a realism that’s become a hallmark of Nolan’s work. Combined with Ludwig Göransson’s soaring score, the result is a film that demands to be experienced on the biggest screen possible.

While the film runs long, its pacing rarely falters. Nolan expertly balances spectacle with character development, making the nearly three-hour runtime fly by. It’s an ambitious adaptation that honors Homer’s classic while feeling completely fresh for modern audiences.

In an era filled with sequels and franchise films, The Odyssey stands out as a reminder of what blockbuster filmmaking can be when it’s driven by vision, craftsmanship, and extraordinary performances. Expect The Odyssey to dominate come award season. Christopher Nolan has created another modern classic. This film is one that will undoubtedly be discussed for years to come.

The Odyssey gets an A+.