Movie Review: EVIL DEAD BURN starring Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan

The deadites are back in the latest installment of the Evil Dead franchise in Sébastien Vaniček’s Evil Dead Burn. To say the follow up feature to 2023’s Evil Dead Rise is more blood-soaked than its predecessors would be a vast understatement. The film makes that cheese grater scene from the previous entry look underwhelming and palatable to say the least. The new film follows a family as they gather for a funeral for their loved one, with his widow bringing even more tension to the family dynamic. Kept up in an old house on the outskirts of town, it isn’t long before the first deadite invades, infecting the family members one by one in a gruesome fashion.

​The film stars Souheila Yacoub as Alice, widow to the deceased Will. It isn’t long before we find out Will’s death was part of the deadites plan, intending to bring the family together in search of an ancient relic that could destroy them. The family cast is rounded out by Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Erroll Shand, Tandi Wright and Maude Davey. A few familiar faces also make an appearance, but I’ll let that remain a surprise. Just remember to stick around for not one, but two post-credit scenes.

​It’s a fair assessment to say this particular film is the most violent in the franchise, which is saying a lot considering the foundation of the horror in the Evil Dead franchise is founded on dismemberment, decapitation, and destruction of the human bod. I was pleasantly surprised that sprinkled throughout the violence was quite a bit of lore, which seemed absent from the last two films. At first, I thought this film would act as a stand-alone feature, but that isn’t the case. It seems the franchise is building up to something, and Evil Dead Wrath is already slatedfor a Spring release in 2027.

​In any other film, I would consider the violence and bloodshed gratuitous and unnecessary, but that simply isn’t the case. In fact, not only was I hoping for some blood splatter and unmentionable shock value, I was expecting it. Evil Dead and an abhorrent amount of violence are synonymous at this point. It didn’t seem to have the unnerving dark tone that the last two films were shrouded in, but this flick brought a new vibe. The haunted house formula was toppled over and what we are left with is pure and utter chaos.

​I found the film to be overall enjoyable, and really admired what Vaniček brought to the table. That being said, if you’re squeamish or easily become queasy, perhaps sit this one out. But, don’t complain when you show up to the next feature missing some heavy lore and get lost in the sauce, because you’re on your own. Evil Dead Burn is intense, violent, unnerving, fun, and offers a unique articulation of navigating family and trauma. It is currently out in theaters everywhere, so check it out!

Evil Dead Burn earns a B.