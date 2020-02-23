Movie Review: The Invisible Man, Starring Elizabeth Moss

I must admit that I was a skeptic going into The Invisible Man, the new film directed by Leigh Whannell, starring Elizabeth Moss.

Whannell and Moss take no prisoners in the remake, as both the director and actress know how to create suspense.

Moss carries the film by herself for a majority of the 2-hours and that’s absolute perfection. Moss’ facial expressions alone are worth the price of admission. From the beginning to the end, the audience will find itself teetering on Moss’ every word, expression and action. She owns this film much like Adam Sandler owns Uncut Gems. Also much like Gems, The Invisible Man is nothing short of a non-stop thrill ride that will leave the audience gripping their seats. By the end of the film, I felt like I had been on a non-stop tour de force, suspense-filled train ride.

The film wastes no time building tension, as it opens with Cecilia, played by Moss, lying in bed next to her husband, who has his arm draped around her in a fashion that eludes, she may have a tough time escaping him. After carefully and quietly removing his hand and leaving bed, she begins to enact her obviously long-planned escape from the fortress that the couple live in. Moss’ reactions and Whannell’s superb eye for suspense will put you on the edge of your seat from the get-go.

Moss plays Cecilia to perfections, nailing the role of an abused wife suffering from PTSD.

Once she has escaped, she hides in her friend’s house, like an abused puppy cowering in its’ crate. However, the news comes that her husband has committed suicide. Cecilia begins to live life again, if only for a short while before weird things start to happen to her. This is where Moss is at her best. This is where The Invisible Man is at its best. I won’t go into any more of the plot, but be ready for one hell of a thrill ride.

The Invisible Man gets an A-.