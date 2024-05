MLS Soccer Photos: STL City SC defeats Chicago, 3-1 on Saturday night

May 13, 2024 at 8:52 am / by Jeremy Housewright

STL City SC improved to 3-7-1 on the season after defeating Chicago 3-1 at CITY Park on Saturday night.

Joao Klauss had a pair of goals to lead the way for St. Louis.

Photos by Brendon Klohr.

Check out our photos below.