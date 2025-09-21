Mizzou moves to 4-0 with win over Cocks

Photos by Jeremiah Jordan
No. 23 Missouri kept its perfect start alive Saturday night, grinding past South Carolina 29–20 at Memorial Stadium to reclaim the Mayor’s Cup and move to 4–0 (1–0 SEC). The Tigers closed it out with a 75-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown drive and a late 40-yard field goal before a sellout crowd.
Mizzou’s identity showed up when it mattered most. After the Gamecocks nudged ahead 20–18 late in the third, quarterback Beau Pribula steered a methodical go-ahead march capped by Jamal Roberts’ 16-yard scoring run; Pribula then muscled in the two-point try for a 26–20 lead with 9:32 to play. Freshman Robert Meyer later drilled a career-long 40-yard kick at 1:34 to ice it.
The Tigers won at the line of scrimmage. Ahmad Hardy pounded out 138 rushing yards and a TD, part of 285 team rushing yards, while the defense smothered USC to –9 rushing yards and logged five sacks of LaNorris Sellers. Sellers still hurt Mizzou through the air (302 yards, 2 TDs), but the Tigers forced two three-and-outs in the final eight minutes.
“This is why you run to win in the fourth,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said, praising Hardy’s physicality—“the dude is running through people like a dump truck”—and a front seven that flipped the game late.
Numbers that told the story: Missouri outgained South Carolina 458–293, dominated first downs 29–15, and controlled possession 35:26–24:34. The Gamecocks were flagged 14 times for 98 yards, repeatedly stalling drives. Attendance was 57,321, the program’s 16th straight sellout; Mizzou has now won six of the last seven in the series and 14 straight at home.
Scoring Summary
2nd — MIZ: Joshua Manning 8-yd pass from Pribula (PAT failed), 14:24. MIZ 6–0.
2nd — USC: Vandrevius Jacobs 49-yd pass from Sellers (Joyce kick), 11:26. USC 7–6.
2nd — MIZ: Robert Meyer 23-yd FG, 5:54. MIZ 9–7.
2nd — USC: Brian Rowe Jr. 24-yd pass from Sellers (Joyce kick), 2:31. USC 14–9.
2nd — MIZ: Meyer 22-yd FG, 0:17. USC 14–12.
3rd — USC: William Joyce 32-yd FG, 8:27. USC 17–12.
3rd — MIZ: Hardy 5-yd run (2-pt run failed), 5:34. MIZ 18–17.
3rd — USC: Joyce 36-yd FG, 0:18. USC 20–18.
4th — MIZ: Roberts 16-yd run (Pribula 2-pt run), 9:32. MIZ 26–20.
4th — MIZ: Meyer 40-yd FG, 1:34. MIZ 29–20.
Key Stats (Leaders)
- Mizzou: Hardy 22–138–1; Roberts 13–76–1; Pribula 16/27–171–1–1, 9–72 rush. Josiah Trotter 11 tackles.
- South Carolina: Sellers 18/28–302–2; Vandrevius Jacobs 7–128–1; William Joyce FGs from 32, 36.
Up next: Missouri hosts UMass on Sept. 27 in its 111th Homecoming.