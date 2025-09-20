Latest King adaptation goes the distance

​The latest Stephen King adaptation, The Long Walk, is certainly an achievement for director Francis Lawrence (who previously directed I Am Legend, Constantine, and the last several entries in The Hunger Games franchise.) Penning the screenplay for the adaptation was JT Mollner, who produced a script that really showcased a beautiful examination of male friendship and an exploration of the human condition. Perhaps what was so profound about the film was that it felt like it was suspended from time, not in the future, not in the present, and not in the past. The dystopian narrative presented a world that was reeling from the aftermath of a war that devastated the economy. Reflective and critical of the work ethic younger generations are believed to possess, the narrative introduced the concept of The Long Walk.

​This concept sees young men, each representing a different state, participating in a competition where they are to walk until they are the last one walking. The rules are laid out quite clearly: Don’t fall below a speed of 3 miles per hour. Don’t leave the pavement. And, be the last one standing (or in this case, walking.) The winner will be granted a “wish” and a rather large unspecified amount of cash. The walk is a televised event and a small squadron of tanks equipped with armed forces, a camera, and “The Major,” who seems to be a facilitator of the event, follows alongside these men during their journey. As “the long walk” progresses, the contestants are gunned down in brutal fashions for failing to follow the guidelines, as we see them encounter a variety of issues from leg cramps, fatigue, injury, bowel movements, and psychosis, all resulting them in getting their “ticket,” (a violent and televised death.)

​Rounding out the cast are leads Cooper Hoffman who plays Raymond Garraty and David Johnsson who plays Peter McVries. Accompanying them are Tut Nyot who plays Arthur Baker, Ben Wang who plays Hank Olson, and Mark Hamill who plays the menacing role of “The Major.” Supporting cast members also include Garrett Wareing, Charlie Plummer, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, and Judy Greer. Greer’s performance of Raymond’s mother Ginnie Garraty, while didn’t receive much screentime, was extremely memorable as one of the only female performances from the film.

​Hoffman and Johnsson brought a specific type of charisma to their characters, and their bond throughout the film holds a solid dynamic against the moments of violence and despair. The film is mostly made up of exposition between the young men, and through this, and honest and deep reflection of the intersection of boyhood and manhood is able to be navigated by a diverse cast of characters, some relatable and some unlikable. I genuinely felt invested in these characters and their journey, and the story manages to create the same feeling of lingering doom that befalls its characters in its audience as well, knowing most, if not all of these young men, will die. Hamill’s character “The Major” was so unlikable and even his dialogue left a sour taste in my mouth, which I imagine is purposeful writing.

​I hadn’t read the novel before seeing the film, which for me, is a very rare occasion. However, for this particular story, I felt glad I was going in blind. My investment in how the plot unfolded was intensified and the shock value the film intends to deliver wouldn’t have the same effect with the foreshadowing often present with familiarity in the story. It is rare to see an adaptation of King’s that strays from the horror genre but is definitely a tone that should be explored more often. For instance, check out The Life of Chuck, also written by King and directed by Mike Flanagan (one of the most renowned filmmakers of the horror adaptation in my option,) which released earlier this summer.

​The Long Walk invites viewers on a journey with these young men that is both gruesome, yet beautiful. The script was admirable, and the performances elevated the film from being another flick that sensationalizes brutality, and instead explores the terrifying reality that lies within dystopian worlds. The Long Walk is in theatres now and I definitely recommend it as your next watch.

​The Long Walk earns a B+.