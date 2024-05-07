It’s All Greek To Us! May 24-27

Opa! The St. Louis County Greek Festival returns to Town & Country with live music, traditional folk dancing, church tours, a vendor market and delicious, authentic Greek cuisine at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church located at 1755 Des Peres Road. Admission is free along with free shuttles to and from the event. Handicap accessible parking is available in the church parking lot. This is a cashless venue.

The annual festival takes place over the Memorial Day Weekend, May 24-27. Hours are Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

A charity 5K/10K walk/run will also take place on May 25 benefiting FOCUS Gateway City. To register, visit www.readysetgivestl.org.

Guests can choose from a wide variety of menu options such as dolmades, gyro plates, patistio, souvlaki sandwiches, baklava, spanokopita, and frappes. The complete menu can be found here: Menu — St. Louis County Greek Fest (stlgreekfest.com)

This year’s event is once again credit/debit card ONLY. Cash will not be accepted. Service animals are permitted in all areas of the festival that are open to the public. Pets are permitted and must be leashed. For more information or to download the ultimate Greek Fest playlist on Spotify, visit www.stlgreekfest.com