Interview: David Koechner

Actor/Comedian David Koecher stars in the new film Dotty and Soul, out on VOD and streaming devices Friday. Koechner, a Tipton, Mo. native, recently took some time out to speak with reviewstl and reviewkansascity about the film, his time on SNL, the return of The Big Slick to KC on June 2 and 3 and other topics. Make sure to catch Dotty and Soul on VOD and streaming devices on Friday. Check out our interview below.

