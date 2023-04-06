Interview: Chase Rice, Country Music Star

We recently spoke with country music singer Chase Rice. Rice, a former contestant on Survivor and college football player burst onto the country scene as a co-writer for ‘Cruise’ by Florida Georgia Line. Rice is back with his most personal and strongest album to date. ‘I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell’ is a country music album of the year candidate. Rice will be at The Factory on May 4. Tickets are still available.