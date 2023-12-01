Interview: Actor Kevin Anton, of The Iron Claw

Actor Kevin Anton recently took some time to talk to ReviewSTL about the new film THE IRON CLAW, the true story of the Von Erich family. Anton plays legendary wrestler Harley Race in the film. He talks about his experience making the film, as well as some of his past roles on The Sopranos and with Russell Crowe in the limited series, The Loudest Voice. The Iron Claw is in theaters on December 22.

