Concerts: Guns n’ Roses officially canceled

This is an email from Busch Stadium.

The Guns N’ Roses concert at Busch Stadium originally scheduled for September 9th has unfortunately been canceled and will not be rescheduled. Event organizers have been working diligently to reschedule the show to take place on the current tour but unfortunately they were unable to find a new date that worked. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we attempted to find an alternate date.

Tickets purchased directly through the St. Louis Cardinals or cardinals.com will be automatically refunded to the original payment method. Please allow up to 10 business days for the refund to process. For tickets purchased through an alternate site or ticket provider, please contact your point of purchase.

Guns N’ Roses look forward to performing for their great fans in the St. Louis area in the future.

“I am, as is the band, really bummed we’re forced to cancel our show in St. Louis. The history, the memories, the return and to share that bond with our fans. It sucks!!” – Axl

Still interested in seeing the Guns N’ Roses North America 2023 Tour? Tickets still remain for the Saturday, September 23rd performance at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

For KC ticket info, visit royals.com/rock.