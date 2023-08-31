Concert Review/Photos: Pentatonix at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Global sensation Pentatonix turned Hollywood Casino Ampitheater into real-life Pitch Perfect

film Monday night, as the acapella group performed to a crowd of thousands as a stop on their current

national tour. The group, who won the Sing-Off during its third season in 2011, have been touring ever

since. It isn’t the groups’ lack of instruments that sets them apart from other musical acts such as

acapella has been around for quite some time, but their harmonies and elegant-yet-precise melody

compilations is what took fans, the Sing-Off competition, as well as YouTube, by storm. Their setlist

comprised of a solid mix of original songs as well as covers, which the group has been eloquently known

for.

Their stage presence from the moment the show started was incredible, and each member had

such an exuberant amount of showmanship, it is near impossible to not enjoy their performances. The

show started with an explosive cover of Imagine Dragon’s “Radioactive.” Following this were several

original songs, but what was quite a pleasant surprise was a medley that mashed up the greatest hits

from their original album “The Lucky Ones” that was released in 2021. The group has curated many

different medleys that mash-up songs, but this was different from their chart-topping covers as it grazed

over the PTX album’s top hits and choruses, sampling and celebrating the album for an eager audience.

The amount the group, including frontman Scott Hoying, interacted with the audience was more

than I anticipated, having seen the group several years ago on their first ever tour. The group brought

out opening act, American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina, for a rendition of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” which

was prefaced with a funny story involving Hoying’s new husband and a comedic brush up with Alaina at

a previous engagement. Perhaps one of the most memorable moments from the show is when Hoying,

who declared himself a TikTok addict (saying, “It’s a culture.) decided to make a viral vid with the

audience. Explaining the algorithm was giving him Adele vibes all day, he split the audience into four

groups creating a harmony of fans singing Adele’s “Easy on Me.” While the video isn’t currently up on

their page, it should be within the next few days, as making TikToks with audience members seems to

be a new tradition whilst on tour.

It was quite interesting to hear how beatboxer Kevin Olusula joined the group. Hoying and

Olusula took the stage to tell the story – how just weeks before their audition for the Sing-Off, the group

reached out to Olusula who had recently gone viral for beatboxing while playing the cello on YouTube,

known as “Celloboxing.” However, he was unavailable because he was finishing Med school! However,

he completed his finals and flew across the country to audition for the show with total strangers and has

been performing with the group ever since. Olusula, lover of classical music, performed his own set of

Celloboxing, and performed what is now referred to as “Kevin’s Fifth.” What sets this performance aside

from every other time he has performed the song is that he was joined by fellow group member Matt

Sallee, who shredded on the drums. The duo was captivating together, and then performed several

mash-ups of popular songs to invite the crowd to participate in a sing-along as Olusula laid down the

beat and Sallee belted out the vocals.

The group was joined back on stage by their remaining trio of members who came back

together for an amazing finish to their show, with a dance party to their 90’s Dance Medley and their

cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” The group then took the stage for their Encore, which consisted of one of the group’s personal favorite songs, “My Heart With You,” originally performed by The

Rescues, that saw the five singers surround a small lightbulb and sing a quiet and reserved rendition of

the number without microphones (I think this was more for them than the audience, but fans in the first

few rows had to have had chills.) Finally, Pentatonix ended with a cover of Queen’s “Bohemian

Rhapsody.” The group, who sound incredible, couldn’t have better chemistry – with both one another

and their relationship with their fans. It was so electric watching how both the group and the audience

fed off of each other, creating an incredible experience. (Shout out the kids dressed up as Sushi Rolls

paying homage to when the group performed as a giant Sushi Roll on NBC’s “The Masked Singer.”) The

group will finish up with this tour, but then they hit the road again for a Christmas tour, titled

“Pentatonix: The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year.” If you get the chance, absolutely see them, no

matter when or where or how, as they put on a show I don’t think anybody would not enjoy.