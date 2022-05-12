Concert Preview: Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction to play Enterprise Center

The Smashing Pumpkins today announced their North American arena tour with special guests Jane’s

Addiction. Produced by Live Nation, the 32-date SPIRITS ON FIRE TOUR will commence on October

2 in Dallas, TX and will conclude on November 19 in Los Angeles, CA at the Hollywood Bowl. Both

bands revealed the exciting news live this morning exclusively on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Pre-sales begin on Thursday, May 12 from 10am local. General on-sale begins Friday, May 13 at

10am local. For tickets and more details, go to https://smashingpumpkins.com/tour

Tomorrow night, in support of The Smashing Pumpkins tour announcement, the GRAMMY® Award-

winning, critically acclaimed band will be performing and talking on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden. The tour dates are listed below along with the St. Louis date of November 1st.

AMERICAN TOUR DATES

10/02 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX**

10/03 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX**

10/05 – Moody Center – Austin, TX**

10/07 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL**

10/08 – Hard Rock Casino – Hollywood, FL**

10/10 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN**

10/11 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA**

10/13 – Mohegan Sun – Uncasville, CT**

10/14 – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, NY**

10/16 – TD Garden – Boston, MA**

10/18 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC**

10/19 – Madison Square Garden – New York City, NY**

10/21 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA**

10/22 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA^ 10/24 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON*

10/26 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QC**

10/27 – Centre Videotron – Quebec City, QC**

10/29 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Cleveland, OH^ 10/30 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI*

11/01 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO**

11/02 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI**

11/04 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, MN**

11/05 – United Center – Chicago, IL**

11/07 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO**

11/09 – Spokane Arena – Spokane, WA**

11/11 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC**

11/12 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA**

11/13 – Moda Center – Portland, OR**

11/15 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA**

11/16 – Honda Center – Anaheim, CA**

11/18 – Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ**

11/19 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA**

** with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Poppy

*^ with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Meg Myers