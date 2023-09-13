Concert Preview: Olivia Rodrigo at Enterprise Center

Just Announced: Olivia Rodrigo brings her GUTS world tour to Enterprise Center on March 12 with special guest Chappell Roan!

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale for the GUTS world tour. Fans can register now until Sunday, September 17 at 9 p.m. CT for the on-sale by going to https://www.ticketmaster.com/oliviarodrigo. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Wednesday, September 20 and Thursday, September 21.