Concert Preview: Jessie Murph at The Pageant

Nashville’s own Jessie Murph comes to the Pageant Thursday 10/10 @ 8:00pm bringing the soulful vibe of Henry Verus.

Jessie brings a touch of everything with her presence on stage, as this extremely talented lady comes in riding high on her new single Heart Broken. A bit of country and pop goes a long way, combined with Henry’s minimalist R&B vibes are sure to make this a night like no other.

Come down to the Loop and embrace it all. Tickets and Information can be found through Ticketmaster or by visiting www.thepageant.com. Get your tix today!