Concert Preview: Gratitude House Benefit Concert Series Somebody to Love: A Tribute To Queen

The non-profit organization dedicated to providing a safe sober living home for women, Gratitude House, has announced their third benefit concert to raise funds for the construction of the first ever sober living facility for women in St. Louis County. Somebody to Love: A Tribute to Queen will rock the stage on Saturday, November 4 at 7 p.m. at Red Flag, located at 3040 Locust in midtown St. Louis. Tickets are $20 are on sale now at RedFlagSTL or ETIX.com.

The Jason Nelson Band’s captivating performance style, deep grooves and soaring vocals instantly capture the attention of audiences and help to electrify rooms and fill dance floors. Somebody to Love: A Tribute to Queen will feature more than 30 hit songs including “We Will Rock You,” “Killer Queen” and “Another One Bites the Dust.”

“We continue to be inspired by the generosity of the St. Louis community,” said Gratitude House Co-Founder Christine Intagliata. “Now, with our third benefit concert of the year, we are getting even closer to our goal of providing a safe residential setting for women in a supportive environment. Let’s raise funds and rock out for a great cause!”

The goal of Gratitude House is to help women begin a new life, free from alcohol and/or drugs. By providing a comfortable, loving, encouraging, and understanding environment, women are free to share their pains and frustrations along with their hopes and determination to heal. The benefit concert series will raise money toward building the first ever sober living home in the St. Louis County area. Currently there is no sober living home for women in all of St. Louis County where the focus is strictly on recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction. Gratitude House is being established in response to a dire need for a safe, dignified and comfortable sober living home for women who are suffering from the disease of alcoholism, drug abuse and prescription pill abuse.

To learn more about their mission, visit www.gratitudehousestl.org.