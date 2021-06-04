Concert Preview: DEADMAU5 at The Factory

DEADMAU5 will play The Factory’s grand opening show on Friday, July 16. Doors will open at 8 p.m. with the show starting at 9 p.m.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Tuesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. Prices for lower balcony reserved are $69.50, while upper balcony is $59.50. General Admission floor will be $44.50 for early bird pricing and $59.50 after early bird pricing ends.

The show is for ages 16 and up.

For more information visit the factorystl.com or ticketmaster.com.