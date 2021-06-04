Menu

Film

Concert Preview: DEADMAU5 at The Factory

Posted: June 4, 2021 at 11:58 am   /   by   /   comments (0)
tags: ,

DEADMAU5 will play The Factory’s grand opening show on Friday, July 16. Doors will open at 8 p.m. with the show starting at 9 p.m.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Tuesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. Prices for lower balcony reserved are $69.50, while upper balcony is $59.50. General Admission floor will be $44.50 for early bird pricing and $59.50 after early bird pricing ends.

The show is for ages 16 and up.

For more information visit the factorystl.com or ticketmaster.com.

Facebook Comments Box

Upcoming Events

There are no upcoming events at this time.


 
© 2018 Review St. Louis. All rights reserved.