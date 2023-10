Concert Preview: CloZee at The Factory

October 30, 2023 at 3:56 pm / by Jeremy Housewright

EDM artist CloZee will be playing with Daily Bread, Chmura and Lunar Riot on Friday, Nov. 10.

This is a 16 and up show.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets visit:

CloZee – Microworlds North American Tour Tickets Nov 10, 2023 St. Louis, MO | Ticketmaster