Concert Preview: Black Stone Cherry at Delmar Hall

Get on board the lonely Train as Black Stone Cherry pulls into Delmar Hall Wednesday, Nov 15 with Giovannie and the Hired Guns and Jigsaw Youth. Doors at 7pm and show at 8pm. This heavy hitting southern rock group will rile you up with their heavy guitar riffs and keep it humming along with their Kentucky born lyrics. Now’s your chance to see this band up close and personal.

Tickets and Information can be found through Ticketmaster or by visiting www.thepageant.com. Get your tix today!