Concert Preview: Bishop Briggs at The Pageant

For one Night…come see Bishop Briggs and MisterWives perform with Natalie Jane at the Pageant, 9/29 @ 7:30pm.

Bishop’s uniquely soulful sound, blending pop and electronic with her exquisite voice is a welcome addition to the St. Louis Music scene.

Coupled with the hard hitting notes of Indie band MisterWives who recently released their 4th studio album in July, this will be a night like no other.

Prepare yourself to be swept into the maelstrom of music as these three take over the Pageant. Tickets and information can be found through Ticketmaster or by visiting www.thepageant.com. Get your tix today!