Concert Photos: Story of the Year and Yellowcard at STL Music Park

August 13, 2023 at 9:33 am / by Jeremy Housewright

Photos by Sophia Scheller.

STL Music park played host to popular punk-rock band Yellowcard and hometown band Story of the Year on Friday night.

The bands treated their fans to all their past hits and even some of the newer material.

Check out our photos below.